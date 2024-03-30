Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.0% of Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 83.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. 36,839,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $434.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.97. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $309.89 and a 12 month high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

