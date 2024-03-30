Great Waters Wealth Management Sells 103 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Great Waters Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after buying an additional 3,502,678 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $435,417,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after buying an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after buying an additional 1,092,393 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $198.61 and a one year high of $261.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.40. The stock has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

