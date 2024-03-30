Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the February 29th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $14.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $69.17 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 317.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 4,103.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

