Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.
Grupo Herdez Stock Performance
OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at C$2.60 on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.
About Grupo Herdez
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Herdez
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/25-3/29
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Herdez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Herdez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.