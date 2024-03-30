Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

Grupo Herdez, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GUZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the February 29th total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Grupo Herdez Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GUZOF remained flat at C$2.60 on Friday. Grupo Herdez has a one year low of C$2.06 and a one year high of C$2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44.

About Grupo Herdez

Grupo Herdez, SAB. de C.V., a food company, engages in the manufacture, purchase, distribution, and marketing of canned and packed food products in Mexico and internationally. It provides mushrooms, vegetable juices, mayonnaise, honey, mustard, moles, tomato puree, jams, pastas, homemade sauces, ice creams, tea, soy sauce, tuna, coffee, spices, pasta sauces, hot sauces, ketchup, canned chilies, vegetables, olives, nopalitos, guacamole, sauces, enchilada sauces, taco sauce, chiles, tortillas, mayonnaise, marmalades, and organic products under the Aires de Campo, Barilla, Blasón, Búfalo, Cielito Querido Café, Del Fuerte, Doña María, Embasa, Helados Nestlé, Herdez, McCormick, Moyo, Nutrisa, La Victoria, Wholly Guacamole, Yemina, Carlota, ChiChi's, Don Miguel, Nutrisa, Nestlé Ice Cream, Cielito Dear Coffee, and Moyo brands.

