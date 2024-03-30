Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hanover Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 90,089 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 14,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HNVR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,847. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hanover Bancorp has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of -0.12.

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Hanover Bancorp had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $15.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 million. Research analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Hanover Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

About Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

