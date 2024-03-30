Head to Head Analysis: Astrana Health (ASTH) & Its Rivals

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Astrana Health to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
52.8% of Astrana Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Astrana Health
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
|Astrana Health Competitors
|69
|572
|1443
|58
|2.70
Volatility and Risk
Astrana Health has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Astrana Health’s peers have a beta of 0.93, suggesting that their average stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Astrana Health and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Astrana Health
|$1.39 billion
|$60.72 million
|31.81
|Astrana Health Competitors
|$1.57 billion
|$109.94 million
|9.18
Astrana Health’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Astrana Health. Astrana Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Astrana Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Astrana Health
|4.49%
|11.52%
|6.67%
|Astrana Health Competitors
|-66.14%
|-357.52%
|-18.49%
Summary
Astrana Health peers beat Astrana Health on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
Astrana Health Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It offers integrated care, inpatient and physician alignment solutions. The company focuses on physicians providing high-quality medical care, population health management and care coordination for patients, particularly senior patients and patients with multiple chronic conditions. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Glendale, CA.
