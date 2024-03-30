Head to Head Comparison: PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD)

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PEDEVCO 6.97% 2.31% 2.07% SandRidge Energy 40.94% 14.50% 11.79%

Risk and Volatility

PEDEVCO has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

3.3% of PEDEVCO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.1% of PEDEVCO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of SandRidge Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PEDEVCO $30.78 million 2.33 $260,000.00 $0.02 40.13 SandRidge Energy $148.64 million 3.64 $60.86 million $1.64 8.88

SandRidge Energy has higher revenue and earnings than PEDEVCO. SandRidge Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PEDEVCO, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PEDEVCO and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PEDEVCO 0 0 0 0 N/A SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SandRidge Energy beats PEDEVCO on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

About SandRidge Energy

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States Mid-Continent. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

