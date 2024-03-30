Hengehold Capital Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $259.90. 2,669,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,276,921. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.69 and its 200-day moving average is $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

