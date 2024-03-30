Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) Short Interest Update

Hoshizaki Co. (OTCMKTS:HSHIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the February 29th total of 43,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hoshizaki Price Performance

Hoshizaki stock remained flat at $34.51 during midday trading on Friday. Hoshizaki has a 12-month low of $32.83 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91.

Hoshizaki Company Profile

Hoshizaki Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial kitchen appliances and equipment worldwide. It offers ice machines; refrigerators and freezers; commercial, rack conveyor, and commercial instrument dishwashers; tea, cold drink, cubelet ice, liquid, draft beer, and other dispensers; and steam convection ovens, electrolyzed water generators, sushi cases, display cases, electromagnetic cookers, blast chiller and schock freezers, etc.

