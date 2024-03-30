iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 413,100 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the February 29th total of 504,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 209,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

iCAD Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The stock had a trading volume of 74,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,556. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. iCAD has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $3.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 172,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company's breast AI suite includes cancer detection, automated density assessment, and breast cancer risk assessment solutions for both 2D and 3D mammography.

