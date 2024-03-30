ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Grows Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.39. 6,784,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,665. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $103.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.11.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 over the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

