ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Reduces Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock Price Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $833.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,560. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $806.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $596.18 and a 12 month high of $845.00. The company has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.93 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.10 per share. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total transaction of $29,498,425.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 36,059 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.06, for a total value of $29,498,425.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,910,292.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,511 shares of company stock worth $71,864,028. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $819.00 to $938.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

