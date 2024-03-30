ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes $4.37 Million Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 85,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,570,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,919,870,000 after acquiring an additional 858,922 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,873,696,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,292,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,467,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,158 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,606,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $905,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,902 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.23. 14,348,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,753,720. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

