Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Inhibrx alerts:

Inhibrx Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 231,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Inhibrx had a negative return on equity of 590.78% and a negative net margin of 13,408.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that Inhibrx will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Inhibrx

About Inhibrx

(Get Free Report)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibrx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibrx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.