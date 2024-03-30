Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Short Interest Down 17.9% in March

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the February 29th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 757,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 4,637.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Inhibrx during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inhibrx Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:INBX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 231,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78. Inhibrx has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Lifesci Capital lowered Inhibrx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent therapeutic candidate targeting death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, colorectal cancer, ewing sarcoma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
