Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Stock Position Boosted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:PNOV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. 38,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $700.34 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

