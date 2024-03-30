Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Stock Holdings Increased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.0 %

POCT traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $37.49. 91,119 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66. The stock has a market cap of $478.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

