International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Increased by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 971.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $190.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,742,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,999,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $199.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.66 and a 200-day moving average of $164.65.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

