Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $18.04 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for approximately $18.04 or 0.00025751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion and approximately $239.24 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 24.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.34 or 0.00076135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00017590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 516,443,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,421,915 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

