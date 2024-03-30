Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA FXA traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $64.57. 1,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,416. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.71.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 39.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.