Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.34 Per Share

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3353 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FXB traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,985. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $126.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FXB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 417.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 7.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

