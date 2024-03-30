Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the February 29th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hobart Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $285,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $421,000.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $22.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,352. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.83. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $20.78 and a twelve month high of $22.42.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

