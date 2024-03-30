Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Realta Investment Advisors

Realta Investment Advisors lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,637 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.7% of Realta Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $444.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,839,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,250,928. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $434.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.44. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $309.89 and a one year high of $449.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

