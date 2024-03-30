IOTA Price Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $25.66 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001486 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001427 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00002856 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000038 BTC.
IOTA Coin Profile
IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,191,229,882 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.
