IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 1st

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Stock Performance

MMIN stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.82. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMIN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $998,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

