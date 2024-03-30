IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN) Declares Dividend of $0.08

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (NYSEARCA:MMIN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0808 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MMIN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,316. IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF by 228.1% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 50,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,229 shares during the last quarter.

About IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF

The IQ MacKay Municipal Insured ETF (MMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed US municipal bond fund for insured, investment-grade securities of varying maturities. MMIN was launched on Oct 18, 2017 and is managed by IndexIQ.

