iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) to Issue Dividend of $0.25 on April 5th

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2517 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHYG traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.55. 982,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,666. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.74.

Get iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.