iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Declares Dividend of $0.09

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0853 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.43. 387,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,393. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $99.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $15,610,560,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

