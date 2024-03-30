iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.359 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.33.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TLH stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $105.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,869. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.37. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,932.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,313,000 after buying an additional 689,913 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,943,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,432,000 after buying an additional 459,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,724,000 after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.