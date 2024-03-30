iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2066 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IGLB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.51. 1,391,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,829. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.75.

Institutional Trading of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $237,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period.

About iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (10+ Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with at least 10 years remaining in maturity. IGLB was launched on Dec 8, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

