iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1568 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QLTA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.48. 111,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,135. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.55. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

