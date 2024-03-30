iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Raises Dividend to $0.31 Per Share

iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Agency Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AGZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 14,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,869. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.80 and a 12-month high of $109.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,755,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. 9.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

