iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on April 5th

iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1256 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares CMBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Shares of iShares CMBS ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 45,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,900. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.94. iShares CMBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,439,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 725,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,326,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after acquiring an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

