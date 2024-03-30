iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ILTB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.11. 97,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,072. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.58.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 279,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 821.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

