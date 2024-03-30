iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 316.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after buying an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 64,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $506.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $470.26. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $400.45 and a 12 month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

