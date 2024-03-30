iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Flower City Capital

Flower City Capital lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Flower City Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Flower City Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $525.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,717,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,052. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $470.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $400.45 and a 1-year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

