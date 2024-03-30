iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) to Issue Dividend of $0.29 on April 5th

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $100.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,954,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,545 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,943,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,251 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,072,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

