iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2902 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,863,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $96.41. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $100.98.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.