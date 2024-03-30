iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by ERn Financial LLC

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836,736 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,558,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,329,000 after buying an additional 384,078 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after buying an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,754,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after buying an additional 129,179 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.91. 784,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,522. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

