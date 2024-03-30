iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.39 Per Share

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3854 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GBF stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $103.54. 4,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,528. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $106.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,593,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 41,611 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 627.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 49,832 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 35,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

