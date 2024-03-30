iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Announces $0.40 Dividend

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3951 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.73. 31,546,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,652,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.78. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $117,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,983,000 after buying an additional 725,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,438,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,943,000 after buying an additional 582,040 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,580,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 552,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,440,000 after buying an additional 300,156 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

