iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.35.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.92. 23,066,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,919,504. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $111.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,558,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6,969.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 202,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 245,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

