iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $199,277,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,953,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,190,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,976. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $179.56.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.