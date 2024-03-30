iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Management Inc.

Cornerstone Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $366,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 120.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.18. The stock had a trading volume of 534,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $123.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.9976 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.