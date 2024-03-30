iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Declares Dividend of $0.06

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0648 per share by the exchange traded fund on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares TIPS Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after acquiring an additional 483,513 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,110,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,335,000 after purchasing an additional 371,949 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,002,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 534,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,529,000 after purchasing an additional 327,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,161,000.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.