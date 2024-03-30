Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1988 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNLA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.50. The company had a trading volume of 559,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,953. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.59 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNLA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 88.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

