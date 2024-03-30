Kava Price Tops $1.03 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 11% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $34.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00076292 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00026125 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010046 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00017717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00006989 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,628 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,082,860,629 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

