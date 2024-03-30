Kercheville Advisors LLC Acquires 13,850 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Kercheville Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for approximately 1.4% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 55.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.41. 11,663,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,817,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.58 and its 200-day moving average is $36.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 87.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on DraftKings from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DraftKings from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.43.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $7,564,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,815,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,309,698.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,596,101 shares of company stock worth $65,685,509 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

