Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,225 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 2.8% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $586.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $315.62 and a 1-year high of $634.39.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

