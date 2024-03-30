Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,675 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. InMode makes up about 1.2% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of InMode worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InMode by 223.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $203,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in InMode by 199.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $64,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in InMode by 3,557.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,678,819 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $51,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

INMD stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,012,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average of $23.44. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.57 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. InMode’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on INMD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

