Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. ImmunoGen comprises 1.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 17.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,482,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,532,000 after buying an additional 3,583,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,904,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,199,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492,165 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 471.8% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,322,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,425,000 after purchasing an additional 10,992,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 35.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,258,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock remained flat at $31.23 during midday trading on Friday. 40 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,778,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $31.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.36.

In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $5,562,449.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim cut ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

